Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty to hold vigil to protect Portlanders' rights to free speech

PORTLAND, Ore. — Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty is holding a candlelight vigil for Portlanders' rights to free speech and assembly at the Justice Center on Friday at 7 p.m.

Hardesty announced the vigil via Twitter. She said that she is calling for an end to the violence perpetrated against protesters. This comes after weeks of law enforcement using tear gas and less-lethal methods to disperse late-night protesting crowds in the city.

Just this past week, President Trump also sent in federal troops, who have already caught the ire of Portland politicians for the use of force against protesters.

Tonight (July 17) at 7PM I will be at the Justice Center to hold a candlelight vigil to protect Portlanders’ rights to free speech and assembly and call an end to the violence perpetrated against protesters. Thread/ pic.twitter.com/8nsq8EhRJp — Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty (@JoAnnPDX) July 17, 2020

Hardesty went on to say in her tweet thread:

Weeks of calls for de-escalation have been met by more aggression towards protesters, and now with the federal troops on Portland’s streets we have had more than enough.

I am calling on elected officials, faith leaders, and community members to join me in peacefully protesting on our streets and demanding an end to this violence, for federal troops to stop occupying our city and our PPB officers to cease collaboration with the troops.

The community is not the enemy; protesters aren't the enemy–it is beyond time for this to end. I hope you will join me tonight. We r asking attendees 2 bring a candle, engage in proper physical distancing (6ft apart), wear a mask, take whatever precautions needed to feel safe

Speakers for the vigil have yet to be announced.

Along with the Federal troops, Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf is in Portland tweeted that the Portland protesters are "violent anarchists" and "violent extremists."