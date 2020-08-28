Black Youth Movement holds rally at Duniway Park, marches through downtown Portland

The group marched from the park into downtown Portland where they marched passed City Hall, according to their Instagram account.

PORTLAND, Ore — Youth activists and protesters gathered Thursday evening at Duniway Park in Southwest Portland to show solidarity with Kenosha, Wisconsin, and demand justice for Jacob Blake, the 29-year-old Black man was shot and seriously injured earlier this week by police in Wisconsin.

Thursday evening's rally was organized by PDX Black Youth Movement, a Black youth-led movement that aims to amplify and support voices within the Portland Black community.

The group marched from the park into downtown Portland where they passed City Hall, according to their Instagram account.

It's one of several renewed protests around Portland and the country following the shooting of Blake.

On Friday, the NAACP of Portland has planned a March on Portland to coincide with the 57th anniversary of the original March on Washington. Other national events have been planned by the NAACP.