3 things you need to know this Thursday

Federal officers declare unlawful assembly outside Portland ICE facility, use munitions on demonstrators
Hours after Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States, demonstrators took to the streets of downtown Portland last night. A group of far-left, anti-police demonstrators marched to the Democratic Party of Oregon offices in Northeast Portland. Some carried signs, including one that read, "We don't want Biden, we want revenge. They smashed windows and tagged the Democratic Party building. Police said eight people were arrested in connection with that demonstration. Later, a large group of about 150 demonstrators clashed with federal officers outside the U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) building in Portland's South Waterfront. Police said demonstrators, who called for the abolishment of ICE and used chants, including swear words directed at Biden, threw rocks and eggs and vandalized the ICE building. Federal officers declared an unlawful assembly and used munitions and tear gas to disperse the demonstrators. READ MORE
People in other priority groups are skipping the vaccination line at Salem clinic
Courtney Campbell, the director of the medical humanities program at Oregon State University, said this priority system won't work if it's not strictly enforced. “It can't just be every person for themselves," Campbell said. READ MORE
Family remembers Oregon COVID-19 victim as wonderful, devoted father of three
Through the lens of his three children comes a picture of Charles Davis as the best dad; his kids say he loved them more than anything in the world. "He was my rock, he was my whole world," said daughter Tiffani. READ MORE
