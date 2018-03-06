On the KGW News app? Tap to see a multimedia article

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police advised community members in downtown Portland to leave for their own safety after two competing protests turned violent on Sunday.

Police said there were multiple fights between protesters, and officers also confiscated weapons from demonstrators who gathered Sunday afternoon at Terry Schrunk Plaza and Chapman and Lownsdale Squares.

Officers have observed multiple fights at today’s events. People are encouraged to leave the area for their safety due to the violent behavior of demonstrators at Terry Schrunk Plaza and Chapman and Lownsdale Squares. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 3, 2018

Multiple rallies were planned for Sunday in downtown Portland. The first, an anti-police brutality rally organized by Direct Action Alliance and Empower Portland, began at 2 p.m. at Chapman Square.

Protesters started showing up for a rally organized by right-wing group Patriot Prayer began before its scheduled 5 p.m. start time at Terry Schrunk Plaza. Antifa groups joined Direct Action Alliance and Empower Portland to counter-protest the Patriot Prayer rally.

Officers continue to observe people participating in violent behavior. Weapons have been confiscated from protesters. Fireworks and bottles have been thrown at officers and participants. pic.twitter.com/SKLf85CDLK — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 4, 2018

KGW's Lindsay Nadrich said police in riot gear showed up around 4 p.m. when things started to get violent. One demonstrator was taken away bloody and in zip-tie restraints.

Things are starting to get violent downtown at the protests. Police in riot gear just arrived. pic.twitter.com/PmrftEqipl — Lindsay Nadrich (@LindsayNadrich) June 3, 2018

As things calmed down, the officers in riot gear walked away. One man was taken away bloody & in zip tie restraints. pic.twitter.com/oAoDCGEDeO — Lindsay Nadrich (@LindsayNadrich) June 3, 2018

The groups have moved down the street. Police are still working to keep them separate. pic.twitter.com/mC5eB5NDOn — Lindsay Nadrich (@LindsayNadrich) June 4, 2018

Someone threw a firecracker into the crowd. Police then had someone on the ground. pic.twitter.com/jENgqbbhov — Lindsay Nadrich (@LindsayNadrich) June 4, 2018

Elijah, who was part of the earlier protest against police brutality, says someone from the Patriot Prayer group sprayed mace on him. He used Maalox to stop the sting & a woman who calls herself a street medic gave him a wet cloth to wipe it off. pic.twitter.com/xGmL2zNRge — Lindsay Nadrich (@LindsayNadrich) June 4, 2018

Things started to calm down later Sunday evening as police were able to mostly keep the two groups separated. At one point, both groups marched around the block, after which they reoccupied their respective spaces on opposite sides of the street and resumed yelling back and forth at each other.

The protests ended around 7 p.m.

Both groups walked around the block and are now back where they started, standing across the street from one another, yelling back and forth. pic.twitter.com/EBmlsZLcG9 — Lindsay Nadrich (@LindsayNadrich) June 4, 2018

Members of Antifa followed the Patriot Prayer group down to the water. Portland Police separated the two groups again just outside the Rose Festival. pic.twitter.com/XUN4xaScIb — Lindsay Nadrich (@LindsayNadrich) June 4, 2018

