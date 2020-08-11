Protests in Oregon, Washington as Joe Biden is announced as president-elect

While people celebrate the news in downtown Portland, elsewhere in the state others are gathering in protest.

SALEM, Ore. — People in downtown Portland gathered Saturday to celebrate Joe Biden winning the presidential election but elsewhere in the Northwest protest rallies are taking place.

Two right-wing "Stop the Steal" protests were planned to happen in Vancouver and Salem following an announcement by the Associated Press and NBC that Joe Biden has won the election and is now the president-elect.

"Stop the Steal" refers to the idea that Democrats are stealing the election from President Donald Trump, which he has tweeted about several times without evidence.

In Vancouver, a "Stop the Steal" protest is set to happen at Esther Short Park around 5 p.m. Dozens of Trump supporters marched on I-5 in Vancouver ahead of the planned rally.

Earlier Saturday in Salem, the Oregon State Police said that there were opposing groups clashing and that at least two arrests have been made.

Journalists at the scene documented a large right-wing group who organized another "Stop the Steal" rally. A group of counter-protesters also gathered to have their voices heard in Salem.

At the right wing “Stop the Steal”/“Stop the Count” rally in Oregon’s capital of Salem. pic.twitter.com/FIwFMZFekC — Garrison Davis (@hungrybowtie) November 7, 2020

More than one fight has broken out at the right-wing rally in Salem, according to journalists at the scene.

Oregon state police walk through. To note: several people have been shoved, maced, or punched. No unlawful assembly declared. pic.twitter.com/iA1r3qh7e4 — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) November 7, 2020

At Pringles Park in Salem, a counter-protest group of about 200 has gathered. Independent journalist Garrison Davis noted in a tweet that there were armed protesters on both sides.

There is a left wing gathering in Pringles Park in Salem OR. There is live indigenous music & speakers. #Election2020 #Oregon #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/H8Sesoo62X — Justin Yau (@PDocumentarians) November 7, 2020

The Associated Press reports that supporters of Trump have been been protesting at state capitals across the country Saturday, refusing to accept defeat and echoing Trump’s unsubstantiated allegations that the Democrats won the election by fraud.