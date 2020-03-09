Protesters to march from Woodstock Park

Portland is in its 14th week of protests with no signs of stopping.

PORTLAND, Ore. — According to a social media post, there is an anonymously organized march to Woodstock Park on Wednesday night.

Portland is in its 14th week of protests since the death of George Floyd, the Minnesota man who died after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly eight minutes.

The social media post circulating asks protesters to gather at Woodstock Park at 8 p.m. and prepare to march at 9 p.m. It is a direct-action march protesting systemic racism and police brutality.

On Tuesday night, a small group of protesters went to Alberta Park and decided not to march due to low numbers.

On Monday, however, a crowd of a few hundred people gathered in the North Park Blocks for an “Unhappy Birthday” celebration for Mayor Ted Wheeler's birthday. The group then marched to Wheeler’s apartment complex on Northwest 10th Avenue and Glisan Street.