PORTLAND, Ore. — A group is now calling for police reform citing injuries some protesters claim happened at the hands of officers. The group plans to demand changes in front of the Portland City Council at Wednesday’s meeting.

Images of flash bangs in the air and video of police in riot gear pushing protesters down the street have many calling for a change in how police control crowds.

Pictures of a man’s bicycle helmet with what appears to be a “flash bang” lodged in it are at the center of a lot of this. The man said if he was not wearing the helmet, he could have been killed.

However, some question whether the image is legitimate. When police saw the photos, they said it is not consistent with their understanding of how that aerial distraction device works.

“If that image is in fact as it as it appears, that would not be consistent with what we would expect that device to do,” explained Portland Police Bureau Assistant Chief Ryan Lee. “We need to understand why and how, if that is indeed an accurate image.”

Police are now investigating the claim and are asking the man to come forward with information. Those close to the man said the photo is real when KGW asked, “Is he faking this?”

“Absolutely not, no, this is absolutely and entirely a real thing and it's a tragic thing and it's an event that community members in Portland should be concerned about because this could've been anybody,” explained David Mason who is organizing the group of people headed to Wednesday’s city council meeting.

Mason said images like the one of the man’s helmet are why he is speaking up for police reform.

“We would like to see a removal of use of these crowd control agents that are extremely dangerous,” Mason said.

The group also plans to demand a larger independent review on how and when police use force.

