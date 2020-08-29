Protesters stage sit-in at Portland Mayor Wheeler's apartment complex

PORTLAND, Ore. — A group of protesters is sitting inside the lobby of Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler's apartment complex in the Pearl District, while others stand outside.
Independent journalist Garrison Davis is on the scene, and according to his tweets, the protesters said they are not going to leave until Mayor Wheeler comes out to listen to their demands.
The demands are:
- Reduce the Portland Police Bureau budget
- Commit to never voting for police budget increases again
- Resign
Independent journalists on scene estimated there were about 10 people inside the lobby of the building. At around 9 p.m., Davis reported that three people were attached to one another and had put red handprints on the glass of the lobby.
The remaining protesters are outside of the building hosting a sort of block party.
Earlier in the evening, Davis reported that a neighbor in the Pearl District apartment building put up a Black Lives Matter banner for protesters to see.
There is also a vigil at Peninsula Park to remember Black lives lost to state violence.
Protesters have been making their voices heard in Portland since the killing of George Floyd, the Black Minneapolis man who was died after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly eight minutes.
They have been calling for the defunding of police and racial equality.
Protesters have not, however, gathered outside of Mayor Ted Wheeler's apartment since June. The last time protesters gathered at Wheeler's apartment, it was declared an unlawful assembly and Wheeler was seen outside cleaning up trash left behind the next day.
"I live here, and these are my neighbors," Wheeler said back in June. "And I'm sure they're not very happy this morning. They're probably not very excited to be my neighbors at the moment."
