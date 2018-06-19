PORTLAND, Ore. -- A small group of protesters has set up camp outside the Portland, Oregon headquarters of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to protest the Trump administration's policy of separating families after illegal border crossings.

About two dozen protesters gathered Tuesday for a round-the-clock vigil and vowed not to leave until the policy was changed.

The owner of Fifty Licks Ice Cream parked a truck outside the facility and treated demonstrators to free ice cream.

"It's our way of supporting the cause." --Owner of @FiftyLicks Ice Cream parked his truck outside the Portland ICE facility, to treat people protesting federal #immigration policy. https://t.co/0IsXAahH41 pic.twitter.com/TiScJY8xNM — Katherine Cook (@KCookKGW) June 19, 2018

Elsewhere in Oregon, demonstrators gathered at the Federal Correction Institute in Sheridan, where 123 adult asylum seekers are being held.

Sheridan is about 60 miles southwest of Portland.

The protesters calling themselves Occupy ICE PDX are preventing ICE vehicles entering or leaving the facility.

The name recalls the Occupy Wall Street movement that began in New York in 2011.





