Protesters gather under Hawthorne Bridge for 'bloc party'

According to social media protesters may not be marching today, instead gathering for a 'bloc party.'

PORTLAND, Ore. — Protesters are gathering, as they have for many nights, to protest racial inequality in America and to try to bring systemic change.

The country, and Portland, erupted in protests following the death of George Floyd, the Black man who died in Minneapolis Police custody after an officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Typically demonstrators have been marching from Revolution Hall to various parks around Portland. But on Saturday, a large crowd gathered for what is being called a 'bloc party' under the Hawthorne Bridge.