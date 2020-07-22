Thousands of protesters gather outside Portland's Justice Center

Protests continue in downtown Portland as thousands gather outside the Justice Center and chant "No justice, no peace" and "Feds go home."

PORTLAND, Ore — Thousands of demonstrators again gathered outside the Justice Center in downtown Portland to protest the presence of federal officers in the city.

The crowd outside the federal courthouse chanted "No justice, no peace" and "Feds go home."

For the fourth night, a group called Wall of Moms was out. There numbers growing each night. The group started out as moms who positioned themselves between demonstrators and police. The past two nights the Wall of Moms have marched from Salmon Street Springs on the waterfront to the Justice Center.

Several thousand people in front of justice center tonight pic.twitter.com/E4s62O89sw — Mr8@8 (@mr8at8) July 22, 2020

This is the eighth straight week of protesting in Portland in response to police brutality and racial injustice.

On Monday, hundreds of Portland moms and dads marched to the Justice Center to join other demonstrators. What started as a night of nonviolent protesting, ended with federal officers using tear gas, flash-bang grenades and other munitions to disperse the crowd after protesters began spray painting the federal courthouse and pounding on plywood that covered the building.

Several members of the crowd threw rocks, bottles and other items at the federal officers, Portland police said.

For the last four days, some of the largest protest crowds in recent weeks have turned out. Demonstrators seem galvanized by the presence of federal officers, who were deployed to help protect federal buildings.