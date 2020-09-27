Protesters gather out front of Multnomah County Justice Center

PORTLAND, Ore. — As protests continue in Portland, protesters gathered out front of the Multnomah County Justice Center on Saturday night.
This comes after a day of opposing rallies in North Portland. The Proud Boys, a far-right group, and various left-wing anti-fascist groups held rallies at nearby in North Portland on Saturday afternoon. Both rallies dispersed by 4 p.m.
Just before 9:30 p.m., reporter Sergio Olmos with Oregon Public Broadcasting witnessed an officer macing a protester holding a sign. Other journalists report that the Portland Police Bureau had made several arrests.
By 9:45 p.m. following several reported arrests, police retreated one block away, according to reporter Justin Yau.
The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office tweeted that 3rd Avenue, where protesters were gathernig is open to traffic and told protesters to get out of the roadway or they would be subject to arrets, citation or the use of crowd controlling agents.
At around 9:21 p.m. reporters outside the Justice Center said that people were being arrested. There was confusion as to the reason for the arrests.
Outside the Justice Center around 9 p.m., a hundred or so people could be seen in the demonstration.
Early on the LRAD speaker system was reported to be telling protesters to get onto sidewalks, according to several independent journalists at the Justice Center.
Protests in Portland over racial injustice and police brutality resumed last week after a brief hiatus due to wildfires across the state blanketing the city in smoky and unhealthy air conditions. Prior to that, there had been more than 100 consecutive nights of demonstrations, many of which ended with clashes between police and protesters, following the police killing of George Floyd, a Black man, in Minneapolis.