Protesters gather out front of Multnomah County Justice Center

Protests continued into Saturday night after an eventful afternoon of opposing rallies in North Portland.

PORTLAND, Ore. — As protests continue in Portland, protesters gathered out front of the Multnomah County Justice Center on Saturday night.

This comes after a day of opposing rallies in North Portland. The Proud Boys, a far-right group, and various left-wing anti-fascist groups held rallies at nearby in North Portland on Saturday afternoon. Both rallies dispersed by 4 p.m.

Just before 9:30 p.m., reporter Sergio Olmos with Oregon Public Broadcasting witnessed an officer macing a protester holding a sign. Other journalists report that the Portland Police Bureau had made several arrests.

By 9:45 p.m. following several reported arrests, police retreated one block away, according to reporter Justin Yau.

Police mace protestor for waving sign and flipping off officer pic.twitter.com/CzvhSvB65A — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) September 27, 2020

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office tweeted that 3rd Avenue, where protesters were gathernig is open to traffic and told protesters to get out of the roadway or they would be subject to arrets, citation or the use of crowd controlling agents.

Portland Police has made multiple arrests. Witnesses tell me officers responded to a flag being burned in the streets. #PortlandProtest #PDXProtests #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/mOlFnMNHv6 — Justin Yau (@PDocumentarians) September 27, 2020

At around 9:21 p.m. reporters outside the Justice Center said that people were being arrested. There was confusion as to the reason for the arrests.

Police had been calling on people to get out of the street. Now the officers have filled the street. pic.twitter.com/GsNNQrsYEq — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) September 27, 2020

This is the response to jaywalking from Portland Police. Several aggressive arrests were made for no other reason than people standing in the street. pic.twitter.com/SkPwU6Nnpz — Soundtrack to the End (@_WhatRiot) September 27, 2020

Outside the Justice Center around 9 p.m., a hundred or so people could be seen in the demonstration.

Portland protest day 112 pic.twitter.com/F8xii1jYX1 — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) September 27, 2020

Early on the LRAD speaker system was reported to be telling protesters to get onto sidewalks, according to several independent journalists at the Justice Center.

And I just heard an LRAD announcement about roadways remaining open coming from the south. — Cory Elia (@TheRealCoryElia) September 27, 2020