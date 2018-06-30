Click to watch live coverage

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Dueling protests in downtown Portland on Saturday afternoon drew heavy police presence after a morning of peaceful unrelated rallies.

One protester was detained at 5:15 p.m. KGW reporter Art Edwards reports the protester was arrested by Department of Homeland Security police.

The alt-right group Patriot Prayer secured a permit for an event starting at 4 p.m. Organizers said that event is demonstrating for free speech.

The anti-fascist group Portland Labor Against Fascists scheduled a rally nearby.

Participants from both groups began showing up after 2 p.m. in the area. The protests grew to several hundred people banging cow bells, blowing air horns and holding signs.

At 4:30 p.m., police announced any demonstrators in the roadway at Southwest 3rd Avenue could be arrested.

PPB is telling crowd: 3rd Ave. is open to vehicular traffic. You must immediately vacate the roadway and proceed to the sidewalk If you remain in the roadway, you may be subject to arrest for Disorderly Conduct, Interfering with a Police Officer, and other state and city offenses — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 30, 2018

Neither rally is focused on President Trump's immigration policy. Earlier Saturday, peaceful demonstrations in Portland and Vancouver drew thousands of participants. Rallies across the country drew hundreds of thousands of people in "Families Belong Together" marches.

