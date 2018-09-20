PORTLAND, Ore. — A man who was allegedly hit in the head by a flash-bang grenade fired by Portland police during a Patriot Prayer rally and counter-protest plans to sue the city.

As first reported by Willamette Week, a tort claim was filed Wednesday on behalf of Aaron Anthony Cantu. Cantu was unjustifiably struck in the head by a flash-bang that lodged into his bike helmet, according to Juan Chavez, director of the civil rights project at the Oregon Justice Resource Center. Chavez and attorney Crystal Maloney are representing Cantu.

Cantu suffered a traumatic brain injury, one that would have likely killed him had he not been wearing the helmet, Chavez said.

“We want to be clear, Mr. Cantu thought he was going to die,” Chavez said in a statement.

Photos of Cantu’s helmet with what appeared to be a flash-bang lodged in it and bloodied scalp went viral in the aftermath of the Aug. 4 Patriot Prayer rally and counter-protest. Cantu spoke with The Oregonian a week after the demonstrations and said, “it felt like a war zone.”

CW: very graphic.



My comrade was shot in the back of the head by @PortlandPolice today. He was hit with the very first flash bang the cops shot. Make no mistake this was an act of aggression and there will be hell to pay @tedwheeler #defendpdx #AllOutPDX pic.twitter.com/oSHqhpyzfC — Dimestore Guevara (@wherestherevolt) August 5, 2018

Portland police said the photos were not consistent with their understanding of how flash-bangs work. After the demonstrations, the bureau suspended use of the devices to make sure they’re functioning and being used properly.

In the aftermath of the demonstrations, Portland police was criticized by several groups, including the Oregon branch of the American Civil Liberties Union, for targeting counter-protesters and using excessive force.

Portland Police Chief Danielle Outlaw said officers gave a dispersal order to counter-protesters only after they saw projectiles being thrown by those demonstrators. After the dispersal order was not followed, she said officers used aerial distraction devices to disperse the crowd.

More: Portland police didn't target counter-protesters, chief says

Cantu’s tort claim also addressed Portland police’s use of force.

“We hope that with this lawsuit that our client will be able to get the justice he so deserves and more broadly, that we are able to use this as an opportunity to require the Portland Police to overhaul its policies and practices as it relates to its treatment of left-wing protestors,” Chavez said.

