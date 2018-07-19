TUALATIN, Ore. — A proposed light rail project connecting Tigard, Tualatin, Sherwood and Portland may force a 40-year-old family owned restaurant to relocate.

“It would be horrible," said regular customer Mark Rockwell. “I think it would be really crummy. Obviously, I wouldn't starve but it would be really crummy to move it.”

The owner says his grandfather opened the Village Inn in 1977.

“Some of the customers remember when I was born and I’m 34 now,” said Ryan Sweeney, co-owner of the Village Inn Tualatin. "You don't find that a lot of places and its hard to recreate that."

He says the restaurant's location next to I-5, Bridgeport Village, and loyal customers make any move a downgrade.

“Now is the time while they are early enough in the project for design modifications to save our location,” said Sweeney.

Many people we talked to say while they love the staff, they wouldn't want to follow the restaurant far.

Others hope hundreds of signatures and comment cards may get plans changed and save the family owned restaurant's location.

There is a public meeting at Tigard City Hall Wednesday at 6 p.m. and another scheduled for July 26 at 6 p.m.

