Grassroots effort to get kids riding is stuck searching for bikes

A program that gives bikes to young school kids is running into a roadblock. It has the money to purchase the bikes but is having trouble finding enough to buy.

PORTLAND, Oregon — David Yandell has lots of pictures of happy children being gifted bikes that their families couldn't otherwise afford.

They're among the recent success stories from the grassroots "free bikes for kids" program that the Portlander has been spearheading for 20 years. The initiative has given out more than 2,000 bikes in that time, often teaming up with Portland police and firefighters to deliver them.

But the latest round of bike-giving has been tougher, Yandell said, because Walmart couldn’t sell all the bikes the program needed.



"In the past what they've done is brought in some bike builders who are independent, and they would build the bikes for us," he said. "This year, no such luck."

Instead of delivering a planned 200 bikes to kindergartners and 1st graders before the end of the school year, he and his crew had to scramble to find half that number. Supply chain disruptions and staffing problems appear to be to blame, he said.

"We bought various bikes at various prices we just took whatever we could," Yandell said.

Years ago, the grassroots effort got the attention of Pearl District developer-turned-philanthropist Homer Williams, who became a friend to Yandell and a partner on the program.



It was Williams who got on the phone this year and quickly raised $16,000 to buy 200 bikes. The program still has a lot of that money left to spend, but Yandell and Williams are still waiting for more bikes to appear on store shelves.

"We're told they don't have them," Williams said. "And if that's the case, when they get some, we'll just keep on trucking."

Yandell is also eager to keep on trucking ⁠— or more accurately, biking ⁠— as soon as possible, to fulfill the promise to 100 kids who have yet to receive a bike.



"I'd like to implore Walmart, Target, Fred Meyer, any of these places, just sell us a hundred bikes; it's not brain surgery," he said. "We just need bikes to buy, that's all we need, nothing more nothing less, just sell us the bikes."

KGW contacted Walmart to inquire about the issue, and a local representative responded Thursday afternoon. She said the company wants to help Yandell get what he needs, and said she believes there are enough bikes available. The representative added that partnering with positive community causes is important to Walmart.