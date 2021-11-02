Procession for Beaverton police sergeant who died from COVID complications

Beaverton police said Sgt. Brian Gaunt died on Oct. 24. The 21-year police veteran worked as a patrol officer, detective and K9 handler.

BEAVERTON, Oregon — A procession and private funeral service will be held Tuesday afternoon for a Beaverton police sergeant who died from COVID-19 related complications last month.

Beaverton police said Sgt. Brian Gaunt died on Oct. 24. He was a 21-year veteran of the Beaverton Police Department and worked as a patrol officer, detective and K9 handler before he was promoted to sergeant in 2019. Gaunt was assigned to the Community Services Division. He leaves behind a wife and three children.