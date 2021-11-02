Procession for Beaverton police sergeant who died from COVID complications

BEAVERTON, Oregon — A procession and private funeral service will be held Tuesday afternoon for a Beaverton police sergeant who died from COVID-19 related complications last month.
Beaverton police said Sgt. Brian Gaunt died on Oct. 24. He was a 21-year veteran of the Beaverton Police Department and worked as a patrol officer, detective and K9 handler before he was promoted to sergeant in 2019. Gaunt was assigned to the Community Services Division. He leaves behind a wife and three children.
The procession on Nov. 2 will start at 2 p.m. at Southwest Bible Church on Murray Boulevard. The route will continue southbound on Walnut Street to Gaarde Street, then Highway 99/Pacific Highway to Villa Road. The procession will end at Attrell's Funeral Chapel in Newberg where family, friends and law enforcement will gather for a private funeral service.