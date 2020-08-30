Pro-Trump rally attracts more than a thousand to Clackamas Town Center

An estimated 2,000 people are slated to attend the parade-style showing of support for President Trump; it will head into Portland.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A pro-President Trump rally and cruise gathered hundreds at its starting point at the Clackamas Town Center.

The rally is scheduled to leave from the Town Center and head toward downtown Portland. The Facebook event shows over 2,000 people said they were going to attend the rally.

It began at 4 p.m.

According to Portland Tribune reporter Zane Sparling, there are Black Lives Matter counter-protesters at the event as well.

Black Lives Matter protesters are flipping the bird at the Portland pro Trump rally today at Clackamas Town Center mall pic.twitter.com/6PpyOk2QEX — Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) August 29, 2020

Sergio Olmos, reporter with Oregon Public Broadcasting, spoke with a man at the rally who said that the event is meant to be parade-style to show support for President Trump as it drives from the Town Center to downtown Portland.

Joe Reminar, his thoughts on today’s trump rally in downtown Portland pic.twitter.com/RbJhKuIlIu — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) August 29, 2020

At around 4:45 p.m., Mike Baker with the New York Times estimated 1000 people or so to be in attendance.