Pro-Trump rally and caravan underway in Oregon City

The rally will not enter Multnomah County, according to the event's Facebook page.
Credit: Art Edwards
The pro-Trump caravan met in Oregon City.

OREGON CITY, Ore. — Hundreds of President Donald Trump’s supporters held a rally and caravan Monday afternoon.

The event, titled “Oregon for Trump Labor Day Cruise Rally”, began at 12 p.m. in Oregon City. The caravan began at 1 p.m.

The rally's exact route was not released, but it will not enter Multnomah County, organizers wrote.

The event’s page says the rally will be safe and organized, and “local law enforcement will be at our starting and ending locations to provide a fun, safe and peaceful event for all participants.”

On Aug. 29, a pro-Trump car rally drove into downtown Portland and several violent clashes between Trump supporters and counter protesters were caught on video.

After the rally, a man shot and killed a supporter of far-right group Patriot Prayer in downtown Portland. The suspect, Michael Reinoehl, was shot and killed by police as they tried to take him into custody in Washington on Sept. 3.

Photos: Pro-Trump car rally on Labor Day

