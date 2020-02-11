Watch: Pro-Trump car caravan drives by Portland International Airport

The event was organized on Facebook and was called a “Trumpamania ‘Election Fan Fest.’”

GRESHAM, Ore. — On Sunday, a group supporting the re-election of President Trump held a rally at a Kmart in Gresham before driving to Portland International Airport.

The event was organized on Facebook and was called a “Trumpamania ‘Election Fan Fest.’”

A viewer got this video of the caravan driving by the airport. Cars were seen displaying flags that support Trump, American flags and the “Thin Blue Line” flag which represents support for law enforcement.