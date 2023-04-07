Health officials recommend having a plan in place before lighting fireworks

Emergency room staff say often people end up at the hospital for misusing fireworks or lighting them off while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The Washington State Fire Marshal's Office is recommending caution for those setting off fireworks around the Fourth of July holiday.

Officials said people should not allow children to set them off, should keep a bucket of water nearby in case of a fire and should not re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully.

According to a release, 2022 brought a decrease in reported fireworks-related injuries and fires as compared to 2021. In 2022, 508 incidents were reported, as opposed to 912 in 2021. Of those 508 incidents there were 198 injuries.

Overlake Medical Center said over the past few years, they've seen far fewer fireworks-related injuries than they used to -- a hopeful sign, though when injuries do happen they can be serious.

"Unfortunately, when we do see injuries, they tend to be more severe and can be scarring or disfiguring," Overlake Emergency Physician Dr. Brandon Tudor said. "The main ones we see are hand injuries, from people that are mishandling fireworks or they think the firework should have gone off, they're trying to relight it or inspect it and unfortunately sometimes they'll put it very close to their face."

Dr. Tudor encourages people to enjoy public fireworks shows, but if they are setting off their own legal fireworks, to keep a few tips in mind. He recommends setting up a plan before about what the group will do if someone gets hurt, making sure the person lighting off fireworks is not under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and if someone does get seriously injured, to seek professional help.

Trauma Program Manager and Registered Nurse at Overlake Medical Center Karen Kettner said they also tend to see burns from sparklers in children - and said toddlers should not be handling them.

Along with fireworks-related injuries, drunk driving remains a concern during the holidays. Before heading to a gathering, make a plan to get home safely if expecting to drink.