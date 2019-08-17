PORTLAND, Ore. — Supporters of the Sprague All-Star team in Salem gathered to cheer them on during the Little League World Series on Friday.

B2 Tap House and Brewery in Salem hosted a watch party, which aired the game between Sprague and the Mid-Atlantic Team, Elmora Youth Little League from Elizabeth, New Jersey. The Little League World Series is played in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

"Half the players are my classmates, and it's kind of fun to watch them on TV," said sixth-grader Alayna Salvo. "They're just honestly really good kids."

"This is pretty exciting for Salem, Oregon, you know?" Alayna's mom, Deanna Salvo, said. "Sprague Little League is a huge community and family and we're super excited for them."

Many supporters expressed how impressed and proud they were that the kids were representing Salem.

"The pressure's on you know," said team supporter Ryan Holt. "I don't know how they can do it, they're only 11, 12 years old."

Watching the game was especially fun for Cody Hagopian, who played for the Sprague Little League team as a kid.

"I remember being there, going for it," Hagopian said. "Win or lose, it's going to be fun for them. It'll be something they'll remember forever."

In the end, the New Jersey team beat Sprague 6-2, but that doesn’t mean the end for Sprague in the double-elimination tournament.

They’ll play to stay in it on Saturday, when they face Eastbank Little League from River Ridge, Louisiana. The game is schedule to start at 5 p.m. PT and will be televised on ESPN.

Sprague must win Saturday's game to stay in championship contention.

