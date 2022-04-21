President Biden signed executive order, touched on green energy during Washington visit

During his visit Friday, Biden gave remarks on green energy, signed an executive order and discussed efforts to lower health care and energy costs for families.

SEATTLE — President Joe Biden visited Washington for the first time since he was elected.

Biden began his day in Seward Park, where he made a case for his agenda to address the climate crisis, according to the White House. The president spoke about safeguarding the nation's forests and bolstering resilience to threats like wildfires.

Biden used the visit to Seattle to sign an executive order at Seward Park aimed at protecting old-growth forests. The order requires the Forest Service, the Bureau of Land Management and the National Park Service to identify threats to older trees, such as wildfire and climate change, and develop policies to safeguard them.

“I’m signing the executive order to conserve our forests that do so much to protect us,” Biden said during remarks at Seward Park.

The president then traveled to Green River College, where he talked about his recent actions to lower costs for families. Biden also called on Congress to pass his plan to lower healthcare and energy costs.

In a letter, Green River College President Suzanne Johnson said the college was selected as part of Biden's tour because of the career and technical programs it offers, such as its nursing program, which support workforce development in the region.

Biden was joined by Gov. Jay Inslee, Congresswoman Kim Schrier, and Senators Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell during his appearances in Seattle.

Afterward, Biden will depart from Sea-Tac Airport for Wilmington, Deleware.

Traffic impacts:

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson warned drivers to expect “intermittent heavy congestion due to temporary closures of the freeway system” in the Seattle area on Friday due to Biden’s visit.

For security purposes, the specifics of Biden's travel plans are not being shared. However, traffic impacts and delays affected both Interstate 90 and Interstate 5 during his visit.

Biden departed from Sea-Tac Airport around 4:30 on Friday, meaning traffic will likely be backed up in the area through the evening. Air traffic will be stalled for a short time after the president departs.

The president was scheduled to leave around 2 p.m. on Friday but was delayed.

A suspicious package was located in a vehicle near the airport, delaying the president's departure even further. Secret Service protocol was activated, forcing Air Force 1 to move further into the airfield and Sea-Tac.