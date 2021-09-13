Watch live: President Biden, Air Force One touches down in Boise

The president is expected to address wildfire prevention and the threat of climate change after touching down at the Boise Airport.

BOISE, Idaho — President Joe Biden arrived in Boise Monday morning for a visit to the National Interagency Fire Center, during which he is expected to address wildfire prevention and the threat of climate change.

The president touched down on Air Force One at the Boise Airport at 11:43 a.m. MT on Monday, Sept. 13. After a briefing from federal and state fire agency officials, he will head to NIFC - which coordinates and manages wildland firefighting efforts across the U.S. - for a tour. Biden is scheduled to leave Boise at 1:55 p.m. MT.

The Boise stop is part of a presidential tour of several western states amid a drastic drought that has gripped the West. Idaho has grappled with record-setting drought in 2021, sending reservoir levels plunging and setting the stage for destructive wildfires. Water managers said earlier this year that Idaho this year experienced the driest March to July stretch in nearly a century.

Live updates on Biden's Boise visit:

12:15 p.m.: Biden meets with NIFC staff, Gov. Little for briefing

In a roundtable conversation with NIFC officials and Idaho Gov. Brad Little, the president praised wildland firefighters and vowed his support to fire crews as they battle a wildfire threat that expands year after year.

Biden said he is committed to raising the pay for wildland firefighters and add grants to help states pay for the "enormous" cost of fighting wildfires.

The president also stressed the need to fight climate change, the underlying cause of worsening fire seasons around the West.

"For every dollar we invest in resilience and in building back better we save $6 down the road in the future," he said. "Studies show extreme weather cost America last year $99 billion. Extreme weather - it's not just fires."

11:43 a.m. Air Force One touches down in Boise

Air Force One, carrying President Joe Biden, touched down on the tarmac at the Boise Airport at 11:43 a.m., a few minutes earlier than expected.

The president descended the steps of Air Force One and spoke for several minutes with Boise Mayor Lauren McLean before entering a black limousine for the short journey over to NIFC.

Biden will immediately receive a briefing from wildfire officials ahead of his tour of the National Interagency Fire Center.

10:40 a.m.: Protesters at NIFC

Hundreds of protesters are lining the street outside NIFC ahead of President Biden's expected visit. NIFC is located near the Boise Airport, where Air Force One is expected to land at 11:50 a.m. mountain time.

Protest scene at 10:30 am outside NIFC as the crowd is waiting for President Biden’s arrival pic.twitter.com/z08PiWcOJ9 — Andrew Baertlein (@AndrewBaertlein) September 13, 2021

Quick check in from @NIFC_Fire as we wait the arrival of @POTUS @JoeBiden. On the other side of security is a large crowd of Trump supporters/Biden critics #BidenInBoise pic.twitter.com/IiBsDBPPYj — Joe Parris (@KTVBJoe) September 13, 2021

Original story on Biden's visit:

White House Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy told KTVB Friday that the president plans to discuss how wildfire season has morphed into a year-round event due to climate change. Biden will highlight the economic impact of extreme weather events as well as the importance of investing now in the fight against climate change, she said.

"He is going there to stress that he understands. And the federal government is working to make sure they're protecting people in our communities and appropriately responding," McCarthy said. "He's going to not just make the point that we have a challenge, but also, talk about how to fix it. How do we address it as a country?"

I’m on my way to Idaho and California to survey the damage from recent wildfires and meet with local officials. I’ll discuss our response to severe wildfires, and how we can make our nation more resilient to climate change and extreme weather. — President Biden (@POTUS) September 13, 2021

Biden held virtual meetings about wildfire with some western governors in June, but both Idaho Gov. Brad Little and Montana's governor say they were not invited, despite both states having entered into their fire seasons.

Little will meet with Biden during Monday's visit, a spokeswoman for the governor confirmed, and is set to participate in a roundtable event at NIFC. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean also tweeted that she and several members of the city's Youth Climate Action Council will meet with the president Monday as well.

After Idaho, Biden will fly to Sacramento to survey damage from the 338-square-mile Caldor Fire, taking an aerial tour of the damage to communities around El Dorado. Biden is also set to discuss "his Administration’s response to recent wildfires, and how the investments he is proposing in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal and Build Back Better Agenda will strengthen our nation’s resilience to climate change and extreme weather events," according to the White House.

We are honored to host @POTUS at NIFC in Boise, ID today. Thanks to our partners, @BLMIdahoFire, @BIAFireForestry, & @FireAviationNPS for sending engines & firefighters to visit with the President. Live stream later today via @WhiteHouse ➡️ https://t.co/dzbWTzz9bO #FireYear2021 pic.twitter.com/UDXyEnHfhk — National Interagency Fire Center (@NIFC_Fire) September 13, 2021

The president will next fly to Long Beach, California to attend a campaign rally in support of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is facing a recall election. A previously-scheduled stop in Denver for a Build Back Better event appears to have been removed from the president's official schedule.

The visit marks Biden's first trip to Idaho since his election as president. He last visited the Gem State in 2009 for the Winter Special Olympics.

Former president Barack Obama came to Idaho in 2008 and in 2015, but Biden, then the vice-president, did not accompany him on those trips.

The president is set to arrive by plane on Air Force One. Because NIFC's campus is very near the Boise Airport, traffic is not expected to be affected by Biden's visit. A spokesman for Boise Airport said Monday morning that flights may be delayed due to the arrival and departure of Air Force One. To check the status of your flight, check the Boise airport flight status tracker.

