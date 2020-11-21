Prepping your home for the coronavirus

As the risk for getting COVID-19 increases, so does the need to prepare your home just in case you or someone in your family gets sick.

As you prepare your home for the holidays, medical experts want you to also prepare for the coronavirus.

Dr. Erik Vanderlip is the chief medical officer at Portland-based ZoomCare. He said with the demand for coronavirus related health care at an all-time high, and that we should all be prepared before you sit down for that initial doctors visit.

"The thing that really helps us in that video care moment is having some at-home devices that could really help extend our confidence that you're doing alright," he said.

Vanderlip said there are three devices we should have.

The first is a basic thermometer. The second is a blood pressure cuff.

"You're going to want one that measures at your arm, not at your wrist, they're much more accurate at your arm," he said.

The third thing you should get is a pulse oximeter. That's the device that fits over your finger and measures your heart rate and oxygen level.

You can find the devices either at a pharmacy or online for between about $20 to $40 each.

And while you're shopping, buy a box fan. It'll come in handy if you get diagnosed with the coronavirus and are isolating.

Put the fan in the window to push the inside air out. Then close the vents to limit air circulation. You should also invest in a portable air cleaner.

That is one of the first items PSU biology professor Dr. Ken Stedman purchased during the pandemic.

"That's something we're not turning on now, but again, if somebody in the house were to diagnosed, we would make sure that was on in the room they were isolating in," he said.

But the most important thing you can do, according to health experts, is to pay attention to your own body.

If you feel like you have the sniffles or a sore throat or anything that feels like even a small cold, you should take it seriously.