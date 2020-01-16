PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Public Schools is getting national attention for what they’re serving in the lunch room. It’s Yakisoba noodles recently won for the title of nation’s best school meal, in the pasta category.

The lunch was first served last spring at Richmond Elementary, during its cultural celebrations. Richmond is a Japanese immersion school.



The lunch was so popular, the noodles are now offered district wide and served every six weeks.



Food Management is a magazine that looks at the school food industry, they’re the group that voted on it. It was a panel of nutritionists who look at everything from taste to ingredients.

