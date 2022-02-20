Portland Police Bureau press conference ended early by irate citizens

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police were set to hold a press conference on Sunday afternoon addressing several violent incidents in Portland from the last week including two shootings , one of which involved a Portland officer, from Saturday that left a total of two people dead and five injured . However, the press conference was interrupted by upset citizens and could not continue.

Lieutenant Sheppard with the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) began speaking at 11 a. m. and addressed an incident that happened Thursday night . A focus intervention team was patrolling the area of Northeast Sandy Boulevard and I-205. A PPB officer initiated a traffic stop but the car began driving erratically. Officers were able to put down stop sticks at the entrance of I-84. However, someone inside the car shot at an officer. The officer is uninjured. Officers followed the suspects from a distance as they crossed over the I-5 bridge and into Vancouver, Wash. Authorities in Washington were able to apprehend three people after the car crashed near St. Johns Road and 68th Street.

"I want to thank our officers who show up every day even though they’re being shot at," said Sheppard. He also thanked assisting agencies in Washington who were able to apprehend the three men.



Sheppard then began to talk about the first of the two shootings that took place on Saturday when he was interrupted by irate citizens who began yelling anti-police sentiments. Some were yelling about Ted Wheeler and the media others were hurling accusations at a right-wing author known for being vocal against the protests and demonstrations in the area. The interruptions went on for several minutes before Sheppard told the gathered media outlets that he would not be able to continue the press conference.



KGW has reached out to PPB for the information regarding Saturday's shootings and will write updates when they're received.