Portland police believe man indicted on multiple sex assault charges has more victims

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man has been indicted on a number of sexual assault charges and Portland police believe there are still other victims out there.



According to a news release from the Portland Police Bureau (PPB), an officer was called to a hospital to meet with a victim of a sexual assault on Mar. 16. The crime was forwarded to PPB's Sex Assault Unit. As the Sex Assault Unit began to investigate they learned that the suspect, 60-year-old Carlos Rodriguez-Lanz, has targeted several other victims.



Four other victims were identified following months of investigating. On Aug. 24, a Multnomah County Grand Jury indicted Lanz on 39 charges including first degree rape, first degree kidnapping, first degree sodomy, first degree sexual abuse, first degree robbery and other felonies. Lanz was already in custody on an unrelated parole violation. He was arraigned on Aug. 25