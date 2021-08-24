Powerball tickets printed with wrong date

More than 250 tickets were printed with incorrect draw dates because of an error during a system upgrade, Oregon Lottery said.

PORTLAND, Ore. — An error during a system upgrade caused 273 Powerball tickets to be printed with incorrect draw dates, the Oregon Lottery said Tuesday.

Players who purchased a ticket between Aug. 18 at 8:15 p.m. and Aug. 19 at 11:45 a.m. should contact Lottery customer service to see if their ticket is affected. If the draw dates printed on the ticket are incorrect, Oregon Lottery will provide a free ticket with the correct draw date.

Oregon Lottery said this issue is not related to the nationwide delay releasing Powerball results from Monday's drawing.

Powerball drawings used to happen twice a week, but the lottery recently added a third weekly draw date — Mondays — to create larger prizes. During the system upgrade to add Monday draws as an option, players were supposed to be limited to purchase one draw ahead of the change, but terminals allowed players to continue to select multiple advanced draws.

The lottery system sells tickets based on the number of draws chosen, not specific dates. For example, if a player purchased six draws, the ticket would show the following three weeks worth of Wednesday and Saturday draw dates. Because drawings are now also happening on Mondays, the drawings would happen sooner than the dates printed on the ticket.