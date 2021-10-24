Tens of thousands of Oregonians without power, Amtrak train delayed as strong storm rolls in

PORTLAND, Ore. — Tens of thousands of people are losing power across Oregon as a strong low pressure storm rolls in from the Oregon Coast causing strong winds and bringing possible thunderstorms.
A look at the power outage maps for both Portland General Electric and Pacific Power, the two main power companies in Oregon, show that around 1:45 p.m. there are 25,000 Oregonians without power. The number is continuing to climb.
A strong storm is making its way into the area from the Oregon Coast. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the storm is bringing very windy conditions to the coast and beyond. KGW Chief Meteorologist Matt Zaffino advised people to tie things down outside.
Several Severe Thunderstorm warnings have been issued for SE Washington and Oregon from the NWS as the storm moves inland.
Hillsboro police tweeted about a downed tree from the wind.
An Amtrak Train 11 is delayed south of Kelso due to a downed tree on the tracks.
This is a developing story and will be updated.