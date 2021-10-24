Tens of thousands of Oregonians without power, Amtrak train delayed as strong storm rolls in

A look at the power outage maps for both Portland General Electric and Pacific Power, the two main power companies in Oregon, show that around 1:45 p.m. there are 25,000 Oregonians without power. The number is continuing to climb.



A strong storm is making its way into the area from the Oregon Coast. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the storm is bringing very windy conditions to the coast and beyond. KGW Chief Meteorologist Matt Zaffino advised people to tie things down outside.