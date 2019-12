Early on December 27, a car crashed into a pole at the intersection of N. Killingsworth Street and N. Interstate Avenue and fled the scene.

Portland Police tweeted around 6:30 a.m. that the driver was apprehended but that it is expected to take several hours to restore power to those who lost it.

As of 7:30 a.m., more than 3000 people were left without power.

To check the progress, you can check PGE's outage map.