PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of customers are still without power in the Montavilla neighborhood of Portland.

Pacific Power crews have been working to restore power all day. At one point, more than 4,500 customers were without power. As of 4:30 p.m., that number was down to about 800.

The power went out shortly after 4 a.m. when a Pacific Power transformer blew.

Crews hope to have all power restored by 6 p.m.

Portland Police remind drivers when they come to an intersection with a traffic signal out, they should treat it as a four-way stop.

Pacific Power is still investigating the cause of the outage. It said it was likely weather related.