WILSONVILLE, Ore. — An unknown powdery white substance was found inside an envelope in the mail room at Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in Wilsonville on Wednesday morning.

Around 9 a.m., employees in the mail room opened an envelope and an unknown powdery white substance came out of it.

The Hazmat unit for Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue responded, and the four workers were decontaminated and taken to the hospital as a precaution. Two of the four workers displayed "very minor symptoms," according to fire officials.

The ventilation system has been shut down, and officials say there's no threat to the public, staff or inmates at this time.

Officials are waiting for the Oregon National Guard to arrive and do more advanced field testing on the powdery substance. At this time, it's unknown what the substance is.

PHOTOS: Powdery white substance found at Oregon women's prison

