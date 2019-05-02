PORTLAND, Ore. — More low level level snow could be headed our way as people continue to deal with the storm that shut down schools on the Oregon Coast, the Portland area and the Willamette Valley.
The current forecast shows the system moving south from Canada, with snow at the weekend at sea level.
A low will drop down the coast pulling cold air out of the interior of B.C. That has the potential to create a rain-snow mix that could turn to snow showers as temperatures cool.
"I continue to track a stronger system from the Yukon Friday night and Saturday," said KGW meteorologist Rod Hill. "This one bears watching as it could bring a more significant and widespread snow to the lowlands of western Oregon and Washington."
Hill said as much as four inches of snow, or more, is possible and could continue to fall into Monday morning.
The National Weather Service calls the system "potentially significant." The exact timing and track of the system is not known, nor are precise snowfall amounts.
The threat of another snow storm follows one that created problems on the roads Monday and led to school closures throughout southwest Washington and western Oregon through Tuesday.