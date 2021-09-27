Possible tornado spotted in Battle Ground

BATTLE GROUND, Wash. — Part of Southeast Washington were experiencing high winds and rain, according to the National Weather Service Portland (NWS). Several viewers called into KGW from the Battle Ground area saying they witnessed a possible tornado.
A severe thunderstorm warning was issued in Clark County and Skamania County until 8:30 p.m. on Monday with winds up to 60 miles per hour and possible penny-sized hail.
A viewer took photos off of NE 128th in Battle Ground that show wind damage with some smaller tree branches downed.
NWS has not confirmed whether there was a tornado or any funnel cloud activity in the area.
This story will be updated.