Lake Oswego high, junior high on 'secure campus' in an abundance of caution

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — Lake Oswego Police Department (LOPD) said on Twitter that it is managing a possible threat at Lake Oswego High School but that there is not a current active threat.

LOPD said that it is "erring on the side of caution" while officers track down more information.



Lake Oswego High Schools is in secure and hold and Lake Oswego Junior High is in secure campus.



During secure, all students and staff remain inside the school, and building entrances are locked, according to the district. No one is allowed in or out of the building and parents and guardians are asked not to go to the schools.

The district also said the possible threat and ensuing secure campus began around 10:45 a.m.

A mother who has children at both the high school and the middle school said she received texts from the district about the secure notice. An additional message she received said:

Suspicious activity was reported at LOH. No harm has happened. LOSD, LOPD taking every precaution to verify situation.



Parents were also told through email that additional law enforcement agencies were called in to expedite the process and they worked to secure the schools.

A lot of police activity around Lake Oswego High School and Jr High. Police checking cars as they exit. Clackamas County Sheriffs and Lake Oswego police on scene. @KGWNews #LakeOswegoHighSchool pic.twitter.com/5jri1ZhrN7 — Eric Patterson (@KGWphotog) December 16, 2021

A spokesperson with the district said it could not connect the possible threat to posts being shared on TikTok, threatening violence at every school in the country on Friday, Dec. 17.

Some other districts in the area have sent emails out to parents regarding the TikTok challenge. The Reynolds School District sent this message out:

We are aware of a widespread social media post which challenges viewers to make threats of gun or bomb violence toward schools throughout the country for Friday, Dec. 17th. We have alerted local law enforcement and will continue to closely monitor. If you know of any specific threats or witness any suspicious activity, contact law enforcement or school administration immediately. When you see a threat, please REPORT IT immediately - DO NOT REPOST IT. Safety is our highest priority, and any student or adult threatening school violence will be prosecuted to the fullest extent possible.

