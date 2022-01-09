Washington County Sheriff's Office searching for possible downed plane

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Oregon — Washington County deputies are searching for a possible downed plane following multiple witness reports. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said just before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday that officers were investigating a report of a downed plane near Sunset Highway and Highway 47. No aircraft has been located but the agency activated Search & Rescue teams.

According to a spokesperson from WCSO, it received a tip from a credible source that there was a plane not in control, which was followed by a loud boom and a plume of black smoke. Multiple witnesses in the Timber area corroborated hearing a loud boom and black smoke.



Authorities contacted local airports and none of them have reported any missing planes.



The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted in its search by the Coast Guard.