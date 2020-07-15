Portland's Wilson High School to be renamed

The Portland Public Schools board decided it will rename the school in light of the racial justice movement. Madison High School could also be renamed.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland's Wilson High School is getting ready for name change.

Tuesday night, the board of Portland Public Schools decided it will rename the Southwest Portland school in light of the racial justice movement.

The school is named after for former President Woodrow Wilson, whose administration segregated federal offices.

Wilson also wrote a book considered to be sympathetic to the Ku Klux Klan.

During Tuesday night’s meeting, an advisor to the school board said they are "responding to the energy in our community about the name changes."

The board will wait until students return in some form in the fall to allow them to weigh in on the school’s new name.

Some school board members also support changing Madison High School's name.

President James Madison owned over 100 slaves and helped with the practice of counting black people as 3/5 of a person.