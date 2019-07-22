PORTLAND, Ore. — Thousands turned out for the annual "Walk with Refugees" on Sunday in Portland.

It's a mile-long walk put on by Portland Parks and Recreation each year. This year, against the backdrop of highly publicized ICE raids, and President Trump's calls for congresswomen of color to go back to their own countries, staff said the walk, and the topic, carry more weight.

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, Parks and Recreation Director Adena Long, and Portland city commissioners joined the walk in Northeast Portland on Sunday.

Before the march, Long and Rosenblum helped welcome a family to Portland the United States.

"After living for almost 15 years in a refugee camp in Tanzania, they arrived in Portland last month under the federal refugee resettlement program," Long said to applause.

"Whether you were forced to leave your homeland for your safety and survival, or chose to leave to seek a better life, your courage is commendable and we support you," Rosenblum said.