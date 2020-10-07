'This is a community problem': Portland's police chief denounces violent protests and shootings

Chief Lovell says the bureau has responded to 29 reports of gunfire since July 1, and cutting the Gun Violence Reduction Team meant the loss of a valuable resource.

PORTLAND, Ore — Early Thursday morning, in the middle of a protest in downtown Portland, shots were fired from inside a stopped car.

No one was hurt. Police are looking for the shooter.

Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell said the gunfire is one of 29 instances in Portland since July 1.

A license plate captured on cell phone video shows the car registered to someone in the Salem area but we were not able to track down the owner.

"Gunfire anywhere in the city concerns me," said Lovell. "Because we're in the business of public safety."

He said cutting the Gun Violence Reduction Team (GVRT) when the city defunded part of the police bureau meant the loss of a valuable resource for investigating those shootings.

But he's especially worried about the shooting in the middle of a protest.

"When you have people firing guns indiscriminately where there are crowds - it’s just so dangerous and people can get hurt. So that definitely is a concern," he said.

The chief also said the nearly nightly violence downtown means longer wait times for people who need help outside the city's core.

I asked if he thinks the city council should be more forceful denouncing the violence.

"This isn't just a police problem," said Lovell. "This is a community problem. A city problem. I think everyone has a role in speaking out against violence. And we're not talking about peaceful protests or people who are even upset and angry voicing their displeasure."

Chief Lovell said he recently spoke with small businesses who are being hurt by the protests and was touched by their stories. He supports peaceful protests, even people who are angry.