PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland’s Pittock Mansion may be closed to the public during the coronavirus pandemic, but now anyone can explore the historic house museum with a new virtual tour.

"Everyone at Pittock Mansion is dedicated to doing what we can to support our community," said Executive Director Marta Bones. "We hope the tour will help families and give everyone the chance to see the Mansion in a whole new way."

The tour includes 360-degree views of the rooms, plus the mansion’s Discovery Program for third and fourth grade students.

You can take the tour through the mansion’s website or Facebook page.

