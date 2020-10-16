Portland's Peacock Lane Holiday light display canceled

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland's famous Peacock Lane will not be having its normal Holiday light display, according to its Facebook page.
Normally around the holidays, almost every house on Peacock Lane lights up with spectacular lights, but due to the pandemic, the 2020 season is canceled.
The Facebook post said that the holiday light display causes concern for the health and safety of visitors and Peacock Lane residents due to the large crowds the event usually draws in.
The post has mixed reactions with some people thanking the residents of the street for putting health first, and others stating that the tradition was important to them and their families and should continue.
Some questioned why the event could not be drive-thru only. However, the Facebook post does not call an end to the tradition as a whole, just a precaution for 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic continues.