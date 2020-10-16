Portland's Peacock Lane Holiday light display canceled

Peacock Lane posted on Facebook that with much sadness, they will be canceling the normal Holiday light display due to the pandemic.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland's famous Peacock Lane will not be having its normal Holiday light display, according to its Facebook page.

Normally around the holidays, almost every house on Peacock Lane lights up with spectacular lights, but due to the pandemic, the 2020 season is canceled.

The Facebook post said that the holiday light display causes concern for the health and safety of visitors and Peacock Lane residents due to the large crowds the event usually draws in.

The post has mixed reactions with some people thanking the residents of the street for putting health first, and others stating that the tradition was important to them and their families and should continue.

