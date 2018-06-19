PORTLAND, Ore. – Just in time for 90-degree heat, the city of Portland’s public outdoor pools opened for the summer on Tuesday.

The following pools are now open:

Creston Pool , 4454 SE Powell Blvd, (503) 823-3672

, 4454 SE Powell Blvd, (503) 823-3672 Grant Pool , 2300 NE 33rd Avenue, (503) 823-3674

, 2300 NE 33rd Avenue, (503) 823-3674 Montavilla Pool , 8219 NE Glisan Street, (503) 823-3675

, 8219 NE Glisan Street, (503) 823-3675 Peninsula Pool , 700 N Rosa Parks Way, (503) 823-3677

, 700 N Rosa Parks Way, (503) 823-3677 Pier Pool , 9341 N St. Johns Avenue, (503) 823-3678

, 9341 N St. Johns Avenue, (503) 823-3678 Sellwood Pool , 7951 SE 7th Avenue, (503) 823-3679

, 7951 SE 7th Avenue, (503) 823-3679 Wilson Pool, 1151 SW Vermont Avenue, (503) 823-3680

Portland’s indoor pools are open year-round.

