PORTLAND, Ore. – Just in time for 90-degree heat, the city of Portland’s public outdoor pools opened for the summer on Tuesday.
The following pools are now open:
- Creston Pool, 4454 SE Powell Blvd, (503) 823-3672
- Grant Pool, 2300 NE 33rd Avenue, (503) 823-3674
- Montavilla Pool, 8219 NE Glisan Street, (503) 823-3675
- Peninsula Pool, 700 N Rosa Parks Way, (503) 823-3677
- Pier Pool, 9341 N St. Johns Avenue, (503) 823-3678
- Sellwood Pool, 7951 SE 7th Avenue, (503) 823-3679
- Wilson Pool, 1151 SW Vermont Avenue, (503) 823-3680
Portland’s indoor pools are open year-round.
