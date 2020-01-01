PORTLAND, Ore. — Minutes after the clock struck midnight in a new decade, Portland welcomed its newest resident.

Summer Lui was the first baby born in Portland in 2020 to Jing Su and Rick Liu. She came into the world at 12:05 a.m. at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.

Summer’s mom says she can tell her little girl already has a competitive streak. Big brother Dylan, 2, came to meet his sister this morning at the hospital.

Su and Liu moved to Portland four years ago. Su works for Nike and Lui is a freelance photographer and stay-at-home dad.

