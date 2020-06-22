Portland's Chinese leaders voice support of Black community

For some minorities, the current protests are a painful reminder of past racism and the racism that still exists today.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Minority groups across the country are using their voices to support the Black community and the Black Lives Matter movement. Voices across the United States and around the world are demanding change.



Historic protests are happening all over, calling for an end to systemic racism. For people of color, whether they're Black or another ethnicity, it's a painful reminder of past racism and the racism that still exists today.



“We support the Black community,” said Neil Lee, President of the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association (CCBA).



Leaders, like Lee, in Portland's Chinese community are being vocal about their perspective.

Lee said Chinese people have also experienced racism. In the 1800's they were accused of taking jobs when they labored to build the transcontinental railroad, which they were hired to do by white industrialists.



Today, because of the pandemic and where COVID-19 was first identified, racism has taken a different form.



“People saying, 'Oh, you should go back to China, blah blah blah'. It's really horrible,” said Lee.



Today's calls for change remind Lee and other Asian Americans of Vincent Chin, a Chinese man in Detroit who was bludgeoned to death in 1982 by two laid-off autoworkers because they mistakenly thought he was Japanese.

“The two perpetrators basically got away with murder, only three years probation, $3000, no jail time,” Lee said.