Study shows Portland's Central Eastside could see a quicker economic recovery from the pandemic

The manufacturing and tech companies in the Central Eastside could lead to a speedier recovery for that part of town, according to a new report.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The economic impact of COVID-19 has affected just about every part of our lives. Now, as many businesses see a light at the end of the tunnel, a new study shows that one part of Portland could recover a little quicker.

The Central Eastside Industrial Council teamed up with EcoNorthwest, a company that specializes in economic planning, to release a report that shows Portland's Central Eastside will have an easier time recovering economically.

A big reason for that is the businesses in that part of town, according to Kate Merrill, executive director for the Central Eastside Industrial Council. She said a number of those businesses are manufacturing and tech companies, and that it’s those companies that could really pull Portland out of this economic crisis.

Over the last year, manufacturing jobs have been on the rise.

Kim Malek, owner and founder of Salt and Straw, said she’s already seeing signs of growth. She said the company has been busy trying to fill positions not only at their stores, but at their ice cream-making facility in Southeast Portland.

