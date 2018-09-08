PORTLAND, Ore. — Riders have taken e-scooters on more than 47,000 rides during the first two weeks of Portland’s scooter pilot program.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation released its first set of scooter-travel numbers since e-scooters were permitted on July 26.

So far, riders have used e-scooters 47,836 times to travel a total distance of 75,332 miles, PBOT says.

While the average e-scooter trip is about 1.2 miles, PBOT says the longest scooter trip to date is 22 miles.

In Portland, the maximum e-scooter speed is capped at 15 mph.

PBOT issued scooter permits to companies Skip, Lime and Bird. Riders can rent a scooter through an app on their smartphone and drop it off anywhere in the city when they are finished. Scooters are supposed to be parked on sidewalks, close to curbs, so they don't impact pedestrians.

PBOT’s shared scooter pilot program will last through Nov. 20.

