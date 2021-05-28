'A huge relief': Portlanders excited as COVID restrictions loosen to start Memorial Day Weekend

Different neighborhoods in Portland were buzzing Friday as more and more people ventured out.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Friday evening's visit to The Pearl for two lifelong friends was long overdue. Julie Edkins, from California, was visiting Angela Bouma for the first time in a long time.

"It feels like a relief," Edkins said. "A huge relief. This last year has been horrible, crappy, sucky, all the things. It feels good. It doesn't feel normal yet but we're getting there."

"It feels amazing," Bouma added. "It's like the perfect weather. I love seeing all the people out. I love all the shops we can go in. Feels good."

Retail shops can now fill to 75% capacity after Multnomah County moved into the state's lower risk level on Thursday. Restaurants can allow 50% capacity.

Business was booming on Friday night to start the holiday weekend.

"It almost feels like nothing ever happened in a sense," said Ali Moradmand. "Everyone's enjoying themselves. It's cool. After a year of nothing this is great."

In South Portland, hundreds flooded Zidell Yards for some live music and a showing of the movie E.T.

Moviegoers relaxed in pods of either two, four, or six seats.

"I think the fences and the chairs are good cause it'll prevent people from roaming around for COVID restrictions and all that and I think it's going to be pretty safe," said Elliott Bakke.

Multnomah county was able to move to lower risk because 65% of residents now have at least their first dose of the vaccine.