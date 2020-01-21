PORTLAND, Ore. — Americans are celebrating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

This Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Portlanders honored his legacy through song, speech, and protest.

Two different events in Northeast Portland remembered the sacrifice Dr. King made for civil rights.

People of all backgrounds, ages and skin colors celebrated Dr. King's legacy at a tribute held at Highland Christian Center.

The theme this year: ‘Til victory is won. It was a salute to Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy and a reminder to the community that they have the confidence, courage and commitment to strive for the peace and freedom he achieved.

“We are trying to give the community an opportunity to offer expressions of gratitude and forward-thinking as they see it through the eyes, lens and experience of Martin Luther King, as they know it,” World Arts Foundation, Inc. President Michael “Chappie” Grice said, “We feel it's very important for the community to have a voice - particularly the children.”

This year was about the next generation.

“If it wasn't for him, who would have had those bold steps to be courageous and fight a lot of the systemic institutional racism and discriminatory laws?” Portland Fire and Rescue’s new fire chief Sara Boone told KGW, “Because of his vision and his belief he made a movement that led to civil rights, which gave people like me - the next generation - the opportunity to succeed.”

When asked what this day means to her, Chief Boone said Dr. King sparked a movement that tapped into the collective spirit and will of a people that had been oppressed. He fought and championed for their voices to be heard and to break down barriers.

Boone views Highland CC and other churches as places of refuge; during Dr. King’s time, churches were safe havens that provided protection to people living in fear.

“I think it’s important to show and reflect - especially to our elders - that what they fought for is who we are today. So if I can show up and just represent the manifestation of their struggle and our ancestors’ dream, they can see how far we’ve come,” Boone said.

Hundreds took to Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd in NE Portland to protest, effectively shutting the road down to cars. They were chanting, “Whose lives matter? Black lives matter!”, “Kids’ lives matter!” And “Hands up, don’t shoot!”

Organizers included Don't Shoot Portland and Black Lives Matter. They wanted children at the center of the march.

“Today, for me, is about liberating myself and teaching my children about civic engagement,” Don’t Shoot Portland Vice President Fyndi Jermany said. “I want them to know we still have a lot of work to do and we are still fighting the same fight he was fighting years ago. So I want them to be civically engaged as we all are right now. Keep pushin’.”

Steven Eberlein and his wife Lydia Ledgerwood-Eberlein took part in the march for the first time and brought their children along.

“This is the most active thing I think I've ever done on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Martin Luther King Jr. Day used to mean a three-day weekend to me. Now that doesn’t seem good enough,” Eberlein said. “We want to set a good example for our kids because they see what's going on in the world and most of the time they watch silence. So we want them to hear us yell for a day – at least.”

Through protest, speech or song, Dr. King's legacy lives on in Portland this MLK Day - and every day.

“We stand not only on the shoulders of those who've come before us, we stand on the shoulders of those who are among us,” Grice added, “And if we can bring the intersection of education and arts so people can borrow from both disciplines, from both fields, and know life is a struggle and it’s not how you arrive, it’s how you strive.”