PORTLAND, Ore. — The internet is alight with angry tweets about YouTube videos refuting rape and sexual assault claims and over blaming suicide on the women of the #MeToo movement.

Nancy Rommelmann, whose husband owns a Portland coffee chain, Ristretto Roasters, and Nancy McSweeny, a columnist for Penthouse, got together to create videos on YouTube with the hashtag #MeNeither, as first reported by The Oregonian.

They talk about why they feel certain women in the #MeToo movement are not credible and the idea of "toxic femininity."

In episode one, they talk about Asia Argento and Rose McGowan, two women who have come out about their sexual assault experiences with Harvey Weinstein.

McSweeney blames Argento for famed writer, chef, and travel show host Anthony Bourdain's suicide. She notes that Argento's unfaithfulness to Bourdain came to light just days before his death.

Rommelmann makes fun of Argento's accent and calls her as a liar based on a single meeting met many years ago. She also takes the opportunity to tout her own journalistic endeavors.

The video, which is just over 20 minutes long, makes efforts to unravel the very thing the #MeToo movement was built upon -- believing and listening to survivors.

This has caused backlash for Rommelmann's husband and Ristretto Roasters:

There are three other videos on the #MeNeither YouTube page. According to the Oregonian, Rommelmann has been referred to as part owner of the business in past articles about the company. But she responded to the Oregonian via email stating she is no longer a part owner.

That is not stopping social media from bringing down the hammer on Rommelmann and McSweeney.

Rommelmann retweeted in response:

Ristretto Roasters said in a statement to the Oregonian that the company takes a neutral stance on "political" issues.

If you have been a victim of sexual assault you can call 1-800-656-4673 at any time to speak with someone who can help you.